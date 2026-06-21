Around five million 'ghost patients' are registered with GP surgeries in England, wasting millions of pounds of NHS funding.

According to NHS figures, 63.4 million patients are registered with GP practices in England - 4.8 million higher than the population - costing around £650million extra per year.

Practices currently receive around £130 per year for every patient registered, on top of payment for seeing or treating cases.

This means practices are receiving about £650m extra per year for almost five million patients who do not exist - with the current population of England actually sitting at 58.6 million, rather than the 63.4 million that records suggest.

These "ghost patients" are likely due to outdated GP records, often not accounting for deaths or residents moving elsewhere.

Stuart Andrew, the shadow health secretary, said paper records, outdated computers and "fragmented systems" were all contributing factors to the NHS' administrative issues.

“Waste needs to be cut in the NHS, but that will be increasingly difficult without the technology to bear down on unnecessary administration. Ghost patients are exactly the kind of problem that follows.

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