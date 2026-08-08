​Fifa President Gianni Infantino has been accused of giving his 'lover' a six-figure payout when he was a top official at the footballing league.

Uefa has confirmed a “departure payment” was made to a female employee who is alleged to have been in a relationship with Gianni Infantino while he was the organisation’s general secretary.

The woman received a six-figure sum following the alleged relationship with current Fifa president Infantino.

The European footballing league is in a protracted battle with Infantino following leaks of a plan to sell commercial stakes of the World Cup to private investors.

In a statement, Uefa confirmed a payment was made along with covering the fees for an MBA course, which it said was “in line” with regulations at the time.

Uefa leaders are threatening a total boycott of Fifa competitions, which would include the Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2027, even after Infantino backed away from his leaked plans.​

Executives are now casting further doubts on Infantino’s future at Fifa, citing his alleged misconduct while in a powerful position at the European organisation.

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