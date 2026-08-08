Gianni Infantino 'gave mistress a six-figure payout' while he was Uefa general secretary
Fifa President Gianni Infantino has been accused by his former workplace of promoting and then paying off a woman that he had an affair with
Fifa President Gianni Infantino has been accused of giving his 'lover' a six-figure payout when he was a top official at the footballing league.
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Uefa has confirmed a “departure payment” was made to a female employee who is alleged to have been in a relationship with Gianni Infantino while he was the organisation’s general secretary.
The woman received a six-figure sum following the alleged relationship with current Fifa president Infantino.
The European footballing league is in a protracted battle with Infantino following leaks of a plan to sell commercial stakes of the World Cup to private investors.
In a statement, Uefa confirmed a payment was made along with covering the fees for an MBA course, which it said was “in line” with regulations at the time.
Uefa leaders are threatening a total boycott of Fifa competitions, which would include the Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2027, even after Infantino backed away from his leaked plans.
Executives are now casting further doubts on Infantino’s future at Fifa, citing his alleged misconduct while in a powerful position at the European organisation.
Read more: Argentina backs Infantino but Norway joins England in calling for Fifa boss to quit
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Sources from Uefa told the press that Infantino himself ensured that the woman left with at least a six-figure sum.
A Uefa spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for a MBA course at a local business school.
“The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time. “Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations – which apply to all Uefa employees at whatever level – reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation.”
Those regulations were tightened after 2016, the year that Infantino left the organisation for Fifa.
The Press Association has also contacted Fifa for comment. Infantino has denied the allegations.
A spokesperson for Fifa has called these allegations “defamatory.” They told the media that Mr Infantino "strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue.” And, “any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory."
Infantino’s leadership has been under increased scrutiny since December, 2025, when he gave President Donald Trump the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize. Since then, President Trump has launched a war with Iran and kidnapped the president of Venezuela.
The Fifa boss worked at Uefa for 16 years, between 2000 and February 2016, before becoming the president of the global footballing organisation.
Infantino is married with four children. The woman he allegedly had a relationship with was a junior administrative employee at Uefa, before being promoted to a higher-paid managerial position during the reported affair.
According to one source, Uefa President Michel Platini confronted Infantino about the affair and gave him the option for either Infantino or the currently unnamed woman to leave the organisation.
That source told The Telegraph that Infantino made arrangements for the woman to leave, which is what led to her payout, and approximately £45,000 for her MBA course.