Gianni Infantino told Donald Trump he'd 'take care of' USA star Balogun's World Cup red card, Fifa insiders claim
New reports from four Fifa insiders suggest that Infantino told Trump he would "take care of it'
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FIFA boss Gianni Infantino personally intervened in the overturning of USA star Balogun's World Cup red card during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, insiders have claimed.
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New reports from four Fifa insiders suggest that Infantino told Trump he would "take care of it. One call and it was done", during a phone call on July 1, according to the New York Post.
If true, the insiders' claims mean the Swiss-Italian sports chief broke the global footballing body's own disciplinary code.
The claims come weeks after Fifa accused European football chiefs of 'harassment' targeting Infantino, accusing them of a ‘misinformation campaign’ linked to collapsed World Cup buyout plans.
Read more: Fifa accuses European football chiefs of 'harassment' against Gianni Infantino
Read more: FA to withdraw support for under-pressure Fifa boss Gianni Infantino as fury grows over his doomed World Cup sell-off plan
According to the outlet, one of the sources said Infantino "told President Trump that he would take care of it. One call and it was done.”
LBC has reached out to Fifa for comment, with the body referring us to an earlier statement made by Infantino in July.
The claims relate to star USA striker Balogun's red card that he received during the group stages of the 2026 tournament.
The footballer was sent off during his side’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning he should have been ineligible to continue to play the side's must-win match against Belgium in the round of 16.
However, due to an unprecedented call, the red card was overturned, without any further information given.
It's an incident which led to widespread outrage around the globe, with Trump subsequently boasting that he'd been in contact with the Fifa chief when asked about the decision.
Infantino had previously claimed that he had no involvement in the decision.
Infantino, who has been in charge of Fifa for a decade, has been embroiled in a string of controversial incidents in recent months.
His decision to sell off part of the World Cup to private investors sparked outrage across the globe on a sporting and political level, tension that reportedly caused him to backtrack on the proposals.
In July, Infantino said on the subject of the red card: “I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance.
“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.
“Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.
“I read the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree.
“What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times.”