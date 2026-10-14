New reports from four Fifa insiders suggest that Infantino told Trump he would "take care of it'

President Donald Trump, right, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, are said to have shared a phone call relating to the red card, according to insiders. Picture: White House Photo/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino personally intervened in the overturning of USA star Balogun's World Cup red card during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, insiders have claimed.

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New reports from four Fifa insiders suggest that Infantino told Trump he would "take care of it. One call and it was done", during a phone call on July 1, according to the New York Post. If true, the insiders' claims mean the Swiss-Italian sports chief broke the global footballing body's own disciplinary code. The claims come weeks after Fifa accused European football chiefs of 'harassment' targeting Infantino, accusing them of a ‘misinformation campaign’ linked to collapsed World Cup buyout plans. Read more: Fifa accuses European football chiefs of 'harassment' against Gianni Infantino Read more: FA to withdraw support for under-pressure Fifa boss Gianni Infantino as fury grows over his doomed World Cup sell-off plan

Gianni Infantino with Donald Trump. Allegations that FIFA president Gianni Infantino breached Olympic rules on political neutrality in his dealings with United States President Donald Trump. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

According to the outlet, one of the sources said Infantino "told President Trump that he would take care of it. One call and it was done.” LBC has reached out to Fifa for comment, with the body referring us to an earlier statement made by Infantino in July. The claims relate to star USA striker Balogun's red card that he received during the group stages of the 2026 tournament. The footballer was sent off during his side’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning he should have been ineligible to continue to play the side's must-win match against Belgium in the round of 16. However, due to an unprecedented call, the red card was overturned, without any further information given.

Folarin Balogun, who has revealed he predicted President Trump's involvement in overturning his World Cup suspension would "cause a lot of controversy.". Picture: PA Images/Alamy