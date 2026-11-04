Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been poking fun at celebrities and politicians through the effigies since 1994, previously targeting Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Liz Truss and Harvey Weinstein.

A giant effigy of Gianni Infantino, with cash coming out of his ears, has been revealed for Bonfire Night celebrations in the town of Edenbridge, Kent. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A giant effigy of Fifa president Gianni Infantino has been unveiled as this year's guy at the infamous Bonfire Night celebration where a different 'villain' is burned every year.

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The controversial football figure is depicted with money stuffied in his ears and holding a golden statue of US President Donald Trump’s head, poking fun at the “Fifa Peace Prize”. The 11-metre effigy of the Swiss is also holding a “red card hotline” token and has a “Presidents for Dummies” book. In front of the statue is a wheelie bin, with a Manchester City shirt and a traffic light in it. The giant creation, revealed on Wednesday, will be the centrepiece of Edenbridge’s Bonfire Night celebrations on November 7. Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been poking fun at celebrities and politicians through the effigies since 1994, previously targeting Mr Trump, Liz Truss, Harvey Weinstein, Katie Hopkins and Lord Sadiq Khan.

Effigy artist Andrea Deans on a ladder with abrush as members of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society, unveil their guy for 2026, which depicts Fifa President Gianni Infantino. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Picture: PA

Mr Infantino, who has led Fifa since 2016, has been dogged by controversies this year and has been accused of trying to enrich himself through his role as the body’s president. Andrea Deans, one of the effigy creators and co-chair of the Bonfire Society, said: “I have enjoyed moving away from the traditional political figures we have seen at our event over the last few years, and Gianni Infantino has been a great figure to caricature.” Last year saw a giant effigy of then prime minister Sir Keir Starmer wearing a “farmer harmer” badge, with a digital ID card tucked in his belt. Read more: Spain's transport minister says he won't resign over deadly rail disaster - insisting he has 'nothing to hide' Read more: Delay fears for East West Rail launch as staff to strike over door row

On the mock “Presidents for Dummies” book on the effigy, a line reads “how to make billions”. After the men’s World Cup this summer, Mr Infantino had planned to seek private investment in a company to run the competition’s commercial affairs. This led to uproar across the footballing world, and the Swiss executive was accused of trying to “sell off” the game. This followed controversy over American striker Folarin Balogun’s red card during the World Cup, when Mr Trump admitted asking Mr Infantino to review the decision.

Members of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society unveil their guy for 2025, which was of then Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

2016's effigy was Donald Trump holding Hilary Clinton's head in flames. Picture: JEP News/Alamy

Artist Andrea Deans poses with the Edenbridge Bonfire Society's 2022 'Celebrity Guy', former British prime minister Liz Truss. Picture: GLYN KIRK/Getty