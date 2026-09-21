FIFA president Gianni Infantino has outlined his plans for reform within world football’s governing body in a letter sent to all 211 member associations and FIFA Council members.

But the 56-year-old Swiss, who has already reiterated his intention to stand for re-election despite the continuing controversy surrounding his leadership, said he remains “fully committed to leading FIFA”.

European governing body UEFA led calls for Infantino to step down, with further opposition coming from the Asian confederation and CONCACAF, which represents countries in North and Central America plus the Caribbean.

Infantino has come under heavy pressure to resign after being forced to abandon plans to sell a 20 per cent stake in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors.

In a letter, he said: “No association’s treatment will depend on its position on any proposal or institutional matter.

“I remain fully committed to leading FIFA and confident in what we can achieve together.”

In the letter, sent on Monday and reported to be seen by several media outlets, Infantino suggested a consultation with member associations to reform FIFA’s decision-making processes.

He said: “First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements.

“Second, I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with confederations, member associations and relevant stakeholders on how FIFA’s decision-making can be further strengthened.

“The consultation would invite specific proposals on earlier institutional involvement, the respective roles of the President, the Bureau, the Council and the Congress, and practical ways to strengthen transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives.”

Infantino, who announced his private investor plan in July, added that “FIFA’s democratic processes, independence and sporting authority were never for sale”.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt wrote to Infantino earlier this month calling for an independent review into the World Cup private investor plan and the handling of the Folarin Balogun case, the Press Association understands.

The FA asked for clarity around the decision by FIFA’s disciplinary committee to suspend a one-match ban for United States striker Balogun during the World Cup after United States President Donald Trump’s intervention.