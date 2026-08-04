An 'anti-Infantino' alliance is forming among Fifa members as they attempt to oust the hated president over his bungled attempt at selling off a stake in the World Cup.

The Times reports that the federations from these continents could boycott Fifa's council and committee meetings, leaving the organisation unable to work.

The leaders of European (Uefa), North American (Concacaf), and Asian (AFC) football are now determined to oust Infantino.

The collapse of Infantino's plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup to private investors has left him in a perilous position ahead of his re-election bid.

Leaders of national federations and some continental bodies are planning to "paralyse Fifa" and are prepared to launch a rival global football competition if the Swiss-Italian Gianni Infantino does not step down as president.

Uefa, which has a blueprint for a global version of its Nations League, is said to be willing to establish rival World Cup-style competitions in order to force Infantino from office.

Infantino is currently seeking a fourth term and is the only declared candidate - but only 15 of Fifa's 211 member nations have been willing to place their support on the record since the plan to sell off the World Cup was confirmed.

One source told The Times: “Everyone is very determined he needs to go, and if not we will take all the necessary steps [to remove him from power]. That includes future international competitions — would the big South American countries prefer to play France or Spain, or Lebanon or Djibouti?

“Everyone is very determined, there are no backward steps now.”

The latest blow comes after the English FA withdrew its support for Infantino's election on Monday - with the FA of Wales doing so last week.

Over the weekend, the English FA called for a "robust review" of Fifa's leadership over its investment plan, and told LBC on Monday that it will write to the governing body to withdraw its support.

The $20billion sell-off was sensationally ditched last week amid a furious backlash from across the footballing world.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Infantino said: "Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place.

"Our purpose has always been - and will always be - to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed.

"Moving forward, my intent is to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game, and with the objective to continue growing football everywhere, and particularly in those countries that mostly need our support."