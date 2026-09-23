FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been accused of a “woefully inadequate” level of co-operation over a probe by democratic members of the United States House Judiciary Committee into his relationship with Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary Democrats said Infantino did not respond to a request to appear before the committee or send documents requested by one of its members.

Democrat Jamie Raskin, the ranking minority member of the committee, wrote to Infantino on July 26 informing the 56-year-old he was launching an investigation into “a sustained campaign” by FIFA to curry favour with President Trump.

The Swiss was asked to respond to the letter by August 9 with the requested documents and to make contact with the committee to schedule an interview.

However, because no subpoena was issued, there are no criminal consequences for ignoring Raskin’s request.

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