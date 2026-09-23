Gianni Infantino accused of not co-operating with probe into Donald Trump links
Because no subpoena was issued, there are no criminal consequences for ignoring the request.
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been accused of a “woefully inadequate” level of co-operation over a probe by democratic members of the United States House Judiciary Committee into his relationship with Donald Trump.
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The House Judiciary Democrats said Infantino did not respond to a request to appear before the committee or send documents requested by one of its members.
Democrat Jamie Raskin, the ranking minority member of the committee, wrote to Infantino on July 26 informing the 56-year-old he was launching an investigation into “a sustained campaign” by FIFA to curry favour with President Trump.
The Swiss was asked to respond to the letter by August 9 with the requested documents and to make contact with the committee to schedule an interview.
However, because no subpoena was issued, there are no criminal consequences for ignoring Raskin’s request.
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Infantino’s relationship with Trump was front and centre during the build-up to this summer’s World Cup, not least when he awarded the President the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.
After the tournament, it emerged that Infantino planned to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors, with Thrive Eternal, a company founded by Joshua Kushner – the brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – as the lead investor. Infantino later withdrew the proposal amid widespread criticism.
A House Judiciary Democrats spokeswoman said: “While committee staff received a briefing on litigation relating to the FIFA bribery scandal, FIFA has yet to turn over any priority documents requested by the committee – including those that would show how much money FIFA has given the Trump family – answer key questions around the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize or explain how the Kushner-Infantino scheme to sell off the World Cup was conceived.
“FIFA’s level of co-operation to date is woefully inadequate.”
Embattled Infantino remains committed to seeking re-election for a new four-year term next March.
He is currently the only candidate, although UEFA pledged on August 27 that it would work to present a credible alternative candidate.
The deadline for candidacies to be submitted is November 18.