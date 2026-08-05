Fifa has sent out scripted endorsements of its embattled president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to save his job after backlash to his shelved plans to sell off a stake in the World Cup, reports say.

According to Sky News, text praising Infantino's record during his decade in charge of world football was sent to a number of member associations before the World Cup.

The outlet claims that the text even featured the name and signature of the head of the recipient association, appearing to be intended to be returned as official support for Infantino ahead of next year's presidential election.

The letters date back to when Infantino appeared to be preparing to run unopposed - before his botched attempt to sell stakes in the World Cup in late July.

Since the plans were scrapped, Infantino now faces calls for him to step down, with European footballing body Uefa now reportedly planning to stand a challenger in next year's election

Fifa has not commented on the reports, which could call into question the use of internal resources for Infantino's re-election campaign.

The FIFA governance regulations say: "Candidatures and electoral campaigns shall be carried out by the candidates in a fair and reputable manner and, more generally, in a spirit of respect for fundamental ethical principles and FIFA regulations.

"Candidates shall conduct all campaigns with dignity and moderation and with respect for any other candidate(s), for FIFA itself and for its member associations."

Miguel Maduro, a former FIFA governance committee chairman, told Sky News: "The behaviour on behalf of the administration entails a violation of the principle of separation of powers that needs to be respected in the context of the election for the presidency as set out in Article 63."