European governing body UEFA has led calls for Infantino to step down.

Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election, as FIFA claims ‘nothing has changed’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reiterated his desire to stand for re-election despite the continuing controversy surrounding his leadership.

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Infantino refused to answer questions about his future when asked by reporters at the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday. He is under severe pressure to resign after trying to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors. European governing body UEFA has led calls for Infantino to step down, with further opposition coming from the Asian confederation and the confederation that represents countries in North and Central America plus the Caribbean. Read more: Fifa accuses Uefa of 'smear campaign' over World Cup boycott threat Read more: Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin rules out bid for Fifa presidency

A FIFA spokesperson said: “The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.” UEFA has vowed to work together with other federations to find a credible alternative candidate should Infantino stand at the FIFA congress in March. The comments come as UEFA is applying through the American courts for discovery of evidence and documentation linked to FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), the private company which was envisaged to run the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. FIFA confirmed last month the plan had been to sell a 20 per cent stake in that company to private investors. The plan was withdrawn by FIFA president Infantino on August 1. That withdrawal has not stopped UEFA from pursuing Infantino and other FIFA officials, with UEFA saying documents obtained were intended for use in preparing potential criminal proceedings in Switzerland.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, and Donald Trump, president of the United States. Picture: Getty