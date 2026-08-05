Fifa president Gianni Infantino has apologised for his botched plan to sell stakes in the World Cup amid calls for him to quit. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has apologised for his botched plan to sell stakes in the World Cup amid calls for him to quit.

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In a grovelling note issued to member associations on Wednesday night, the controversial head of world football said he and Fifa's Secretary-General Mattias Grafström "sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again". The pair promised a "necessary review" into the scandal and insisted again that the plans to sell minority stakes of the World Cup to private enterprises would have been subject to Fifa Council approval. The letter continues: "With the project withdrawn, FIFA will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process and will take all necessary measures to protect and safeguard its name and reputation. Read More: Fifa 'sent out scripted endorsements of beleaguered President' as Gianni Infantino fights to save his job Read More: Embattled Fifa chief Gianni Infantino orders staff to crisis meeting as he fights to save job

"There are always lessons to be learned, and we will continue to improve our processes in light of this experience. In this instance, however, it is important to stress that, although mistakes were made, everything that was done, was done in full compliance with the FIFA regulatory framework. "We will actively examine together with you how we can further support the development of the game, through the FIFA Forward programme, for the benefit of FIFA's 211 Member Associations, the Confederations and Regional Associations. "We remain both at your full disposal in answering any questions you may have in this regard and look forward to seeing you in person again soon." The 56-year-old Swiss-Italian has faced fierce criticism over the proposal, reportedly valued at £3.1 billion, which was later scrapped. Uefa and Concacaf have both called for him to step down, with European football leaders declaring they have no confidence in the FIFA president. If all Uefa and Concacaf member nations follow their confederations’ position, opposition would rise to 91 countries. A total of 106 votes would be needed to remove him.

In a grovelling note issued to member associations on Wednesday night, the controversial head of world football (left) said he and Fifa's Secretary-General Mattias Grafström "sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again". Picture: Alamy

Criticism was intensified on Wednesday, as Infantino called a crisis meeting in Rabat, Morocco in an attempt to shure up his position. But this coincided with reports that he had offered Morocco the right to host the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for supporting him remaining in post. The centenary World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, but no decision has yet been announced about where the final will take place. Fifa has denied the reports.

Criticism was intensified on Wednesday, as Infantino called a crisis meeting in Rabat, Morocco in an attempt to shure up his position. Picture: Getty