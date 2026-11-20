A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton made up of fossils dating back 67 million years is to go on display in Britain for the first time. Picture: Press Association

By Chay Quinn

A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton made up of fossils dating back 67 million years is to go on display in Britain for the first time.

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The dinosaur, named Trinity, is assembled from 293 fossil bones belonging to three T. rex specimens discovered in the United States. At 11.6 metres long and 4.57 metres tall, the skeleton is roughly the length of a double-decker bus. It will go on show at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard from February 12, 2027. Trinity was bought at auction in 2023 for more than $6 million (£4.5 million) by The Phoebus Foundation, an art foundation based in Antwerp, Belgium. The fossils used to create the skeleton were discovered between 1995 and 2013. The exhibition is being organised with the University of Portsmouth, whose researchers will have an opportunity to learn more from the bones. Read More: Alzheimer's jab halves decline with one injection every six months, study finds Read More: Adults consume salt equivalent to 22 bags of crisps, researchers warn

The dinosaur, named Trinity, is assembled from 293 fossil bones belonging to three T. rex specimens discovered in the United States. Picture: Press Association

Hannah Prowse, chief executive of Portsmouth Historic Quarter, said visitors would be able to see the scale of the fossils while learning about the research still being carried out. “Bringing Trinity to Britain for the first time is an enormous privilege,” she said. “At a time when fossils of this significance can disappear into private collections, we are proud to be creating an experience that puts authenticity, discovery and public access at its heart.” Dr Nizar Ibrahim, scientific director of the Dinosaur Museum Bavaria, said the skeleton could offer clues about how the dinosaurs grew, moved and survived. “Trinity gives us the opportunity to investigate evidence of growth, movement, injury, disease and survival and to move beyond the image of T.rex simply as a giant predator,” he said.

Hannah Prowse, chief executive of Portsmouth Historic Quarter, said visitors would be able to see the scale of the fossils while learning about the research still being carried out. Picture: Press Association