For decades, people crossing between Spain and the British Overseas Territory have faced checks and often lengthy queues

Gibraltar is one of the wealthiest territories in the world by income per head. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Gibraltar is preparing for a major change in its relationship with Spain, with border controls between the two due to be removed from 15 July under a post-Brexit agreement between the UK and the European Union.

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For decades, people crossing between Spain and the British Overseas Territory have faced checks and often lengthy queues, particularly during the morning and evening rush when around 15,000 Spanish workers travel in and out of Gibraltar. Under the new arrangements, Gibraltar will align with the European customs union and the Schengen free travel area, ending the land frontier as it has existed for more than a century. Travellers arriving from outside Schengen, including from the UK, will instead face passport checks by both Gibraltarian and Spanish officials at Gibraltar’s airport and port. One of them is Shilpi Chotrani, who cycles each day from her home in La Línea de la Concepción to her job in human resources at a Gibraltarian shipping and tourism company. She said: “The fact that there is a border between us is ridiculous. I don't think a fence should separate people from one place and another.” Read More: Spain snatch late winner against Belgium to reach World Cup semi-final Read More: British couple found alive but badly burned in ravine as deadly wildfires sweep southern Spain

Construction during document and passport checks at the border crossing between Spain and Gibraltar. Picture: Getty

She added: “This is going to be a great step forward, both for the Spanish side and the British side. “All of those of us who live [in La Línea de la Concepción] think this is a great idea. This should have been done a long time ago.” The change is expected to have major economic consequences on both sides of the frontier. Gibraltar is one of the wealthiest territories in the world by income per head, while nearby La Línea and the surrounding part of Andalusia remain among the poorest parts of Spain, with unemployment close to 30 per cent. Juan Franco, the mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, said: “This is something historic, we've had a border fence since 1908.” He added: “You have to realise that for an average company in this town a third of its income is from clients in Gibraltar.”

Full timeline 1908 – Gibraltar’s border fence with Spain is put in place.

1969 – Spanish dictator Francisco Franco imposes a blockade on Gibraltar.

1982 – The blockade is lifted.

2016 – Gibraltar votes 96 per cent to remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum.

Post-2016 – Years of negotiations begin between the UK, Spain and the EU over Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future.

Recent weeks – Machinery begins dismantling the border fence at night ahead of the new arrangements.

15 July – Border controls are due to be removed, subject to the UK and European Parliaments approving the deal.

The deal will bring “complete and utter fluidity of people and goods” between Gibraltar, Spain and the wider EU. Picture: Getty

After years of uncertainty following Brexit, he said: “This solution to Brexit will end up having a positive effect for us”. Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, with 96 per cent backing Remain. Concerns at the time included the impact on trade, travel and fears that Brexit could strengthen Spain’s long-standing sovereignty claims over the territory. Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the agreement marked “a huge change” for the territory. He said: “One of the key things which has defined the past eight generations of Gibraltarians is the restrictions at the frontier.” He described the deal as bringing “complete and utter fluidity of people and goods” between Gibraltar, Spain and the wider EU.

Tourists cross the border between Gibraltar and Spain in the British territory. Picture: Getty