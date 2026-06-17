An architect from New York who murdered eight women before dumping their bodies on Gilgo Beach has been jailed for life.

Rex Heuermann, 62, appeared before a judge in Riverhead, New York, on Wednesday after admitting to the murder of eight women.

The killer pleaded guilty in April to the murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

He was never charged over the death of Karen Vergata but admitted in court that he murdered her.

The killer said he strangled his victims, most of them sex workers, and dismembered some of their bodies.

Heuermann appeared in a Long Island courtroom on Wednesday with his hands clapsed while tapping his fingers, wearing a black suit, a blue shirt, and a light-coloured tie.

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