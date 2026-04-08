An architect from New York has pleaded guilty to the murders of eight women before dumping their bodies on Gilgo Beach.

Serial killer Rex Heuermann, 62, admitted to killing his victims in the Long Island area - with the first murder taking place more than 30 years ago.

Heuermann pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree. He also admitted to killing Karen Vergata, his eighth victim.

The cries of victims' families were heard in the courtroom in Riverhead, Long Island, today as Heuermann was asked how he murdered each victim.

The killer showed little emotion on his face as he was asked whether he murdered each of the eight women and left their bodies near the beach.

His ex-wife and his daughter were also present as he was questioned about the grim details of his murders - which involved strangulation and bounding.

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