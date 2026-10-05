'You're driving me mad': Gillian Anderson tells 'distracting' superfans to stop sitting in front row at her West End show
The Sex Education star scolded superfans at the stage door for coming to her show 20 times
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Actor Gillian Anderson has told off fans for booking multiple front row tickets to her West End play, calling them “so distracting.”
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In a video posted to social media, Anderson was filmed at Soho Place's stage door for her sold-out production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, telling fans that they “cannot sit in the front row.”
When a fan in the video asks Anderson “why?” She says: “I don’t care. It’s so distracting. You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row. You’re driving me mad.”
There is reportedly an extensive and very active Gillian Anderson fandom both on the internet and in person.
People in this fandom have been buying numerous tickets to her sold-out production, and then showing up to the stage door to meet her after the show.
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Gillian Anderson tells obsessive fans not to sit in front row of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' performances. pic.twitter.com/CfCqjnQNeI— Jono Read (@jonoread) October 4, 2026
The X-Files star addressed the incident on social media, stating that she has known the fan in question for 20 years, and asking people not be negative towards her on social media.
“We’re thrilled to be doing this show,” said Anderson. “But for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue we can all see you, and sometimes it can be a tad distracting!”
It is unclear whether the fans were engaging in actively distracting behaviour, or if their presence alone was distracting to the cast.
The West End show has received rave reviews from critics and audience members, who have called it “explosive”, “magnificent” and exceptional”.
Hi everyone, just to say - pic.twitter.com/pmOJGBh3DH— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) October 4, 2026
The play is completely sold out until its final date in mid-December.
However, with some fans buying 20 nights' worth of tickets, it is unclear how many of these tickets have been bought by fans of the star as opposed to people who are interested in the play itself.
In 2024, some West End stars asked for increased security at stage doors, citing concerns about increasingly "uncomfortable" interactions with fans.
Security staff have also spoken out in the past about the need for extra muscle outside of the theatre due to overly pushy autograph scalpers.