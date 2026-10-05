The Sex Education star scolded superfans at the stage door for coming to her show 20 times

Gillian Anderson performs in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" at @sohoplace. Picture: Johan Persson/@sohoplace

By Sophie Clark

Actor Gillian Anderson has told off fans for booking multiple front row tickets to her West End play, calling them “so distracting.”

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In a video posted to social media, Anderson was filmed at Soho Place's stage door for her sold-out production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, telling fans that they “cannot sit in the front row.” When a fan in the video asks Anderson “why?” She says: “I don’t care. It’s so distracting. You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row. You’re driving me mad.” There is reportedly an extensive and very active Gillian Anderson fandom both on the internet and in person. People in this fandom have been buying numerous tickets to her sold-out production, and then showing up to the stage door to meet her after the show. Read more: Hay Fever review: Christine Baranski makes perfect West End debut alongside Richard E. Grant Read more: Sabrina Carpenter granted restraining order after 'deeply alarming' incident where 'stalker' appeared at her front door

Gillian Anderson tells obsessive fans not to sit in front row of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' performances. pic.twitter.com/CfCqjnQNeI — Jono Read (@jonoread) October 4, 2026

The X-Files star addressed the incident on social media, stating that she has known the fan in question for 20 years, and asking people not be negative towards her on social media. “We’re thrilled to be doing this show,” said Anderson. “But for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue we can all see you, and sometimes it can be a tad distracting!” It is unclear whether the fans were engaging in actively distracting behaviour, or if their presence alone was distracting to the cast. The West End show has received rave reviews from critics and audience members, who have called it “explosive”, “magnificent” and exceptional”.

Hi everyone, just to say - pic.twitter.com/pmOJGBh3DH — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) October 4, 2026