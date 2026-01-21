Gilly Livie, 68, was found dead from a knife wound to the neck. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of his mother, who was found stabbed to death in her thatched cottage in a quiet Hampshire village.

Gilly Livie, a housekeeper, was found by paramedics and police officers with serious injuries at her thatched cottage home in Cheriton at 10.30am on January 9. The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found she died from a stab wound to the neck. Daniel Livie, of Winstreet Close, Alton, was charged with the murder of Ms Livie as well as making threats to kill against a man on January 8.

Police discovered the injured pair after being called to the property. Picture: PA

He was found by police at the address the night of the death and he was taken to hospital. The murder accused had serious injuries to his neck and leg. He was remanded in custody at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday January 23. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it is understood that officers attended the address prior to the death.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as officers visited the cottage before Gilly’s death. Picture: PA

'Just devastating' One neighbour told the Daily Mail: “She was very friendly. I knew her just a little bit but it is just devastating. "It’s so awful. She was very gentle, very kind. “The whole village is shocked. Everyone here is so friendly and you know you could stop anyone in this village if you needed to talk to someone about anything. So we are very lucky.”

Cheriton is a picturesque village in Hampshire. Picture: Alamy