"Your G&T is not an emergency" A police force have released a warning after a man called 999 after buying alcohol-free gin by mistake.

Hertfordshire Police shared audio of the amusing call to remind the public to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency after the man asked police for help in getting a £6 refund from Tesco.

In the call he says: "Is it possible to send a police car or something down to Tesco Extra to mediate over a problem."

The handler replies: "What's problem?"

“I’ve just gone in there and they’ve got these miniature Gordon’s gin with tonic, it’s in the alcohol section.

"I’m going over to the park, because it’s nice and cool, and I’m sitting in shade and I look at it, it’s zero alcohol. And it’s in the alcohol section, so they all look the same.

“I just brought it back and [the Tesco staff member] says ‘you’ve already drank one’, I said okay, I’ll pay for that one, can I exchange the other ones? It cost me £6 because I haven’t got a Tesco card.”