Man calls 999 after buying alcohol-free gin by mistake
Hertfordshire Police said: "While this video might raise a few laughs, every unnecessary 999 call takes a call handler away from someone who could be facing a genuine emergency – possibly even life or death."
"Your G&T is not an emergency" A police force have released a warning after a man called 999 after buying alcohol-free gin by mistake.
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Hertfordshire Police shared audio of the amusing call to remind the public to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency after the man asked police for help in getting a £6 refund from Tesco.
In the call he says: "Is it possible to send a police car or something down to Tesco Extra to mediate over a problem."
The handler replies: "What's problem?"
“I’ve just gone in there and they’ve got these miniature Gordon’s gin with tonic, it’s in the alcohol section.
"I’m going over to the park, because it’s nice and cool, and I’m sitting in shade and I look at it, it’s zero alcohol. And it’s in the alcohol section, so they all look the same.
“I just brought it back and [the Tesco staff member] says ‘you’ve already drank one’, I said okay, I’ll pay for that one, can I exchange the other ones? It cost me £6 because I haven’t got a Tesco card.”
The call handler then tells the shopper that the incident is “not a police matter,” to which he replies: “I’m really angry, so I’ll get arrested… because I’m not having it.
“I’ve just paid them six quid for non-alcoholic gin and tonic.”
The call handler recommends the man speak “calmly” to Tesco management, advising against his idea to shoplift an alcoholic beverage instead.
Hertfordshire Police said they released the recording to warn the public not to waste the force’s time during an extremely busy time.
In a full statement, Hertfordshire Police said: "Yes, someone recently called 999 because they accidentally bought a non-alcoholic gin and tonic.
"While this video might raise a few laughs, every unnecessary 999 call takes a call handler away from someone who could be facing a genuine emergency – possibly even life or death.
"Our dedicated and ever patient call handlers have received calls about taxi services, what time it is, and even someone reporting that their microwave timer is broken!
"We answer around 568 emergency (999) calls and around 565 non-emergency 101 calls every day, but around a third of these calls should be directed elsewhere, from councils to other organisations.
"Call 999 if there’s an emergency and immediate police help is needed."