The fast-moving 'functional shot' market, 81 per cent of is which is accounted for by ginger and turmeric - is currently worth £65 million

Interest in the ginger shot saw an uptick during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

The landscape of an office at the start of the working day has always been populated by takeaway coffee cups, breakfast pastry bags and water bottles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But recently, a new addition has been making its way onto desks in rapidly growing numbers - a small plastic bottle of liquid ginger or turmeric. These "health shots", lauded for their numerous health benefits, have been lapped up by the British public amid the modern wellness boom.

The fast-moving functional shot market, 81 per cent of is which is accounted for by ginger and turmeric - is currently worth £65 million, up 51 per cent year-on-year, with retail experts believing it has the potential to grow further. "It's the perfect product. High retail price and low production cost," Karen Green, sales growth expert and Author of Buyerology, told LBC. "They often use small amounts of cheap raw materials often using apple or orange juice concentrates with addition of active ingredients such as ginger and turmeric." Even away from the supermarket shelves, TikTok and Instagram is filled with thousands of home-made ginger shot recipes, with influencers encouraging followers to add lemon juice, orange juice, cayenne pepper and/or manuka honey. So why is Britain gripped by the mini drinks made from concentrated amounts of ginger root? Well, its numerous health benefits is the simple and definitive answer. Ginger contains many potent anti-inflammatory compounds, including a variety of antioxidants, which are known to boost immune health and massively beneficial for condition such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory gut disease, asthma, and certain cancers. They are also a common natural treatment for stomach issues, such as bloating and indigestion, while also being found to benefit blood sugar control, weight loss and exhibit anticancer properties. Interest in the ginger shot saw an uptick during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Green said.

The fast-moving functional shot market, which 81 per cent of is accounted for by ginger and turmeric, is currently worth £65 million. Picture: MOJU