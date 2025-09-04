Giorgio Armani has said the world had lost a "giant". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Tributes have been paid to legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani who has died at the age of 91.

A statement from the fashion house says he passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones in Milan. Donatella Versace had led the tributes to the fashion icon saying the world had lost a "giant". The sister of Versace founder Gianni said: "The world lost a giant today. "He made history and will be remembered forever." Armani, who dressed celebrities including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga, was famous for his relaxed tailoring. He was one of the most influential and globally famous designers of the late 20th century. Read more: Legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

'Incredibly charming' Melanie Rickey, Style Director at Good Housekeeping, spoke to LBC's Jim Diamond about meeting Armani on multiple occasions. She described him as "always incredibly charming" and "incredibly thoughtful". "He took time to listen to all the questions. And he has such an incredible legacy. " I mean it was almost impossible to know where to start with an interview with him because he was the first designer to see the possibilities of dressing Hollywood stars. "He was one of the first designers to outfit movies and Hollywood. She also described him as "quite anti fashion as a fashion designer". She explained: "He was about purity of design. "His most, the area of interest for him was the 1930s, the decade in which he was born. "He loved the elegance of that era. He's a designer who built an entire universe around his style. "So it's a huge loss to, to the world really. He brought so much."

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani at a press conference in Berlin in 2003. Picture: Alamy

Giorgio Armani on the runway at Milan Men's Fashion Week held in 2024. Picture: Getty

Armani with British supermodel Naomi Campbell. Picture: Getty

A statement from the fashion house said: "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani. "Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects." Known as "Re Giorgio" - King Giorgio - the designer was known for overseeing every detail of his collection and every aspect of his business, from advertising to fixing models' hair as they head out on to the runway. A funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, the company said, followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date.