An 11-year-old girl has died after getting into trouble in the water at a popular Cornwall beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint at about 6pm on Saturday.

It followed concerned calls from the public after a person was spotted in the water, police said.

Police, paramedics, fire crews, HM Coastguard teams, HART and two helicopters were deployed to the scene in a bid to save the child on Saturday evening.

Officers said the girl, from South Devon, was found, recovered and given emergency treatment by paramedics.

The child was later confirmed dead at the scene.

