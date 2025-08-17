Girl, 11, dies after getting into trouble in water at popular Cornish beauty spot
An 11-year-old girl has died after getting into trouble in the water at a popular Cornwall beauty spot.
Emergency services were called to Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint at about 6pm on Saturday.
It followed concerned calls from the public after a person was spotted in the water, police said.
Police, paramedics, fire crews, HM Coastguard teams, HART and two helicopters were deployed to the scene in a bid to save the child on Saturday evening.
Officers said the girl, from South Devon, was found, recovered and given emergency treatment by paramedics.
The child was later confirmed dead at the scene.
Crews worked in muddy conditions using floodlights into the early evening as they attempted to locate the girl, with responders stationed on the shoreline.
Wacker Quay, located on the River Lynher, is a popular beauty spot visited by walkers and anglers, with limited access points to the water making access challenging, according to locals.
A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Formal identification and coroner's proceedings will follow in due course.
Police say the family of the child are being supported.