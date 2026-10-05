The body of an 11-year-old girl has been found in a park just hours after she was reported missing.

The girl was reported missing at around 11.20pm yesterday. Her body was later found near a cricket ground in Elmley Castle, Worcestershire.

Police said her death was currently being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A force spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched after the body of an 11-year-old girl was found in Elmley Castle, Worcestershire.

“The girl was reported missing at around 11.20pm yesterday evening (Sunday 4 October) and was later found deceased in the park near the cricket ground.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”