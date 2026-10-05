A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot in Baltimore over the weekend during an alleged altercation over a parking space, according to US police.

The girl was caught in the crossfire as shots were exchanged between two men who police say were allegedly fighting over a parking space, in a park where children were playing American football.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds as well as the 12-year-old.

Two men also attended area hospitals for injuries thought to be connected to the shooting, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Officers are searching for at least two suspects, according to local police.

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