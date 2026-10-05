Girl, 12, shot dead in crossfire of US 'parking space' dispute
A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot in Baltimore over the weekend during an alleged altercation over a parking space, according to US police.
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A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot in Baltimore over the weekend during an alleged altercation over a parking space, according to US police.
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The girl was caught in the crossfire as shots were exchanged between two men who police say were allegedly fighting over a parking space, in a park where children were playing American football.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds as well as the 12-year-old.
Two men also attended area hospitals for injuries thought to be connected to the shooting, according to police.
No arrests have been made. Officers are searching for at least two suspects, according to local police.
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A 12-year-old girl died among the multiple people shot in West Baltimore’s Leon Day Park, police confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) October 4, 2026
The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road, officials said. Police added they believe it was over two men disputing a parking… pic.twitter.com/SksvVNpqI9
At a news conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said: "What we know is there was some type of argument between two cowards.”
“They both opened fire on each other. In the crossfire, a 12-year-old little girl, who was probably down there watching football, was shot and killed."
The girl, who has not been named, was not a target of the shooting, Worley said.
She was pronounced dead in hospital. Three other people are suffering non-life-threatening injuries, The Police Commissioner said.
The incident, which took place after 18:00 EDT (23:00 BST) on Saturday, is being investigated by authorities who have asked anyone with information to come forward.
It is still unclear how many shots were fired, Worley said.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told the news conference: "Two grown men got into an argument, and now a 12-year-old is gone”.
"We never should have to say something like that. What happened out here today is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life," he said.