A girl aged 13 has died after going missing in a river near a beauty spot in North Yorkshire.

The teenager was reported missing at 6.30pm yesterday at the River Wharfe, near Burnsall, in the Yorkshire Dales.

The girl was found a short time later but despite efforts from members of the public and emergency services she did not survive.

It is the latest in a series of water-related deaths due to the recent heatwave. At least 15 people are known to have died so far.

On Saturday, police in South Yorkshire launched a major search for an 11-year-old boy missing in the River Don.

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Emergency crews were called to Ferry Boat Lane, Mexborough, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday to reports a boy had entered the water but had not been seen getting out.

Doncaster Response Team Inspector Neil Pryce said: "We know, from witnesses and items left on the riverbank, where the boy entered the water.

"Utilising specialist knowledge and skills, a coordinated multi-agency operation is under way and we are doing everything we can to find this young man.

"We are invaluably assisted by an underwater search team, supported from above by the police helicopter and drones.

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