Girl, 13, dies after going missing in river near North Yorkshire beauty spot
A girl aged 13 has died after going missing in a river near a beauty spot in North Yorkshire.
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The teenager was reported missing at 6.30pm yesterday at the River Wharfe, near Burnsall, in the Yorkshire Dales.
The girl was found a short time later but despite efforts from members of the public and emergency services she did not survive.
It is the latest in a series of water-related deaths due to the recent heatwave. At least 15 people are known to have died so far.
On Saturday, police in South Yorkshire launched a major search for an 11-year-old boy missing in the River Don.
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Emergency crews were called to Ferry Boat Lane, Mexborough, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday to reports a boy had entered the water but had not been seen getting out.
Doncaster Response Team Inspector Neil Pryce said: "We know, from witnesses and items left on the riverbank, where the boy entered the water.
"Utilising specialist knowledge and skills, a coordinated multi-agency operation is under way and we are doing everything we can to find this young man.
"We are invaluably assisted by an underwater search team, supported from above by the police helicopter and drones.
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"This is a tragic incident and we understand that members of the public want to do all they can to help but we must ask that, for everyone's safety, only those who are involved in our operation enter the River Don."
The National Police Air Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service are also involved in search efforts.
Specialist rescue crews have been continuing the search into Sunday.
It comes as multiple people across the UK have died as the hot weather attracted many people to open-water swimming.
A 19-year-old man who was recovered from Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire became the 14th person confirmed to have died amid the heatwave.
The death of 15-year-old Chiedza Nyanjowa was also announced on Sunday as tributes poured in for the 'kind spirited' teen.
Authorities have warned that while during periods of hot weather people want to keep cool, open waters are exceptionally dangerous as there is no way of telling what's beneath the surface.