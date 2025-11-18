The teen allegedly conducted research before the killing and used more than one knife

Marta Bednarczyk was found dead in March. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Alex Storey

A 13-year-old schoolgirl stabbed a mother-of-three over 140 times before leaving her body in a burnt-out home, a court has heard.

The teen, who can't be named for legal reasons, is accused of murdering Marta Bednarczyk, 43, whose body was found in a burnt terraced property in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in March. Lincoln Crown Court, sitting at the city's magistrate's court, heard the defendant messaged friends after the killing to tell them she "probably wouldn't be in school for a while". She accepts unlawfully killing Ms Bednarczyk, but denies murder claiming diminished responsibility.

The incident happened at a property on Newcomen Road, Northamptonshire. Picture: Google Maps

Jurors heard the defendant had researched what sentences were given to a "13-year-old convicted of murder" before the killing took place. Opening the case, prosecutor Samuel Skinner KC said the girl initially claimed a third party had attacked the victim. The jury were told she conducted research before the killing and was seen smiling by a police officer and nurse at a hospital where she was taken to after the incident. Mr Skinner told the court: "She also researched what the sentence would be for a 13-year-old convicted of murder. "Whatever she might say now, we say that this killing was premeditated." During the Crown's opening speech, it emerged that Ms Bednarczyk was pronounced dead at the scene after her body was pulled from the smoke-filled living room of the property into a hallway by fire crews. A Home Office pathologist subsequently examined Ms Bednarczyk’s body, finding wounds to her face, neck and back, the trial was told.

Lincoln Magistrates Court, where the trial is taking place while acting as the crown court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Skinner said: "[The defendant] used more than one knife. The pathologist examined Marta’s body and found there were at least 143 sharp force injuries – 65 were in her head and her neck. "Seven were in the front of her torso, 33 were in her back, ten were in her arms and 18 on her hands and wrists." One of the injuries entered the victim’s brain while two others entered her lungs. After the jurors were given initial legal directions by the judge, Mr Skinner said the girl is claiming diminished responsibility, which would make her guilty of manslaughter rather than murder. He told them: "In truth this issue of diminished responsibility is likely to be the main focus of your attention in this trial because we, the prosecution, do not accept that she has the benefit of the defence of diminished responsibility. "We say that we will make you sure that this is a case of murder because she intended to do really serious harm."