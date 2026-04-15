A young woman who was found dead at a Wetherspoon pub in Plymouth has been identified as 19-year-old Kelsey O'Connor.

Kelsey, who lived in Walsall in the West Midlands, was discovered unresponsive at The Mannamead in Mutley on March 31.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death began on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the pub at around 7:30am following reports of an unresponsive female at the establishment, the hearing was told.

Despite their best efforts, Kelsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

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