Girl, 19, found dead in Wetherspoon pub named as police investigation launched
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death
A young woman who was found dead at a Wetherspoon pub in Plymouth has been identified as 19-year-old Kelsey O'Connor.
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Kelsey, who lived in Walsall in the West Midlands, was discovered unresponsive at The Mannamead in Mutley on March 31.
An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death began on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the pub at around 7:30am following reports of an unresponsive female at the establishment, the hearing was told.
Despite their best efforts, Kelsey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
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The cause of Kelsey's death has not yet been determined.
The Mannamead was shut while police conducted enquiries on behalf of the coroner.
A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said at the time: "On 31 March 2026, a serious incident occurred to the rear of the Mannamead prior to the pub opening.
"Our management team responded promptly and are assisting the police with their ongoing investigation.
"The pub will remain closed today while this matter is being addressed. We appreciate the understanding of our customers and the local community."