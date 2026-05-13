Janice Nix also denies cruelty to Andrea's brother

Janice Nix, 66, of Rodenhurst Road, Clapham, south west London, leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where she is charged with the manslaughter of five-year-old Andrea Bernard in 1978 and of cruelty to another child who was eight-years-old at the time. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A stepmother accused of killing a five-year-old girl by forcing her into a bath of scalding water in 1978 left her with burns so severe her heart and lungs failed, a trial has heard.

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Janice Nix, 67, had wrought a “cycle of violence” against Andrea Bernard and her brother Desmond Bernard that went 'beyond chastisement even by contemporary standards'. Nix was 19 when she is said to have forced Andrea into the hot bath in Thornton Heath, south London, on June 6, 1978. The young girl died in a specialist burns unit five weeks later. The defendant, of Clapham, south London, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter for allegedly killing Andrea Bernard and has also denied cruelty to Andrea’s brother Desmond Bernard between October 1 1975 and June 6 1978, when he was seven to nine years old. Read more: Legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh to face new trial for wife and son murders after bombshell court ruling Read more: Met Police hub attacked in Golders Green close to scene of suspected terror attack

Janice Nix allegedly abused her stepchildren. She denies manslaughter. Picture: Alamy

Andrea’s death was treated as an accident for nearly half a century until her brother contacted police with new information in September 2022, Isleworth Crown Court heard at the trial opening on Tuesday. The coroner's report from 1978 gave the cause of death as "cardio-respiratory failure" caused by sepsis due to "complications from severe burns". The court was told Andrea suffered "50 per cent full-thickness dermal burns" in areas of her chest and lower abdomen, lower two-thirds of her back, and the perineal region of her inner thighs. Forensic pathologist Dr Hamilton, who took the stand as an expert witness, said: "Burns are a remarkably complex form of injury, especially if the skin is removed and the wound is essentially exposed." "Overall, these burns, these scalds, have produced a risk of infection that has spread through the body. "Ultimately, that was too much for the body to cope with, and the heart and lungs failed."

Isleworth Crown Court heard from forensic pathologist Dr Stewart Hamilton. Picture: Alamy

He added the distribution of scalding "would have been consistent with Andrea sitting in the bath water." Mr Bernard told officers that the defendant’s treatment of him “was not as it seemed at the time” and that Andrea’s immersion in the bath was not accidental, prosecutor Kerry Broome said. The prosecution alleged that Nix’s actions were “serious, violent, cruel, degrading and unacceptable forms of punishment – even by those standards of the late 1970s”. Nix was in a relationship with the children’s father, also named Desmond Bernard, and was in effect their stepmother, Ms Broome told the court. The defendant, then called Janice Thomas and in her late teens, had the main responsibility for their care as their father was often away working as a chauffeur, jurors heard.

Janice Nix leaving the Old Bailey where she is charged with killing five-year-old Andrea Bernard by scalding her in a hot bath in 1978. Picture: Alamy