Olivia-Grace Huxter was eight years old. Picture: Facebook

A "beautiful" girl who died following a "freak accident" has been named.

Olivia-Grace Huxter, eight, suffered a "traumatic event" at her school and died in hospital. "My beautiful beautiful baby girl, I can't eat, I can't sleep without you," mum Melanie said. "I'm so grateful I was able to hold you and sing you to sleep one last time with your favourite bedtime song. "You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored by everyone lucky enough to have known you. "I don't know what life will look like now. I love you to the moon and back...twice."

"My beautiful beautiful baby girl.". Picture: Facebook

A family member said there was a "freak accident" in the school near Tonypandy, but no one was to blame. She said: "We as a family wanted to thank you all for your kind messages and love. "We're devastated and trying to come to terms with what has happened. "We wanted people to know there was no fault and it was a freak accident." South Wales Police said no suspicious circumstances and investigation on behalf of the coroner was underway. Emergency services rushed to Penrhys Primary School in south Wales on Wednesday following reports the girl had suffered a medical episode. The schoolgirl, from Ferndale, Rhondda, was rushed to hospital where she died, police said. Penrhys Primary School confirmed to parents it would remain closed until at least Friday due to the “traumatic event.”

Penrhys Primary School. Picture: Facebook

A statement from the school posted to Facebook read: "Due to the traumatic event that happened at our lovely school this afternoon we will be closed for all children tomorrow. "School will be open for children and staff again on Friday." Councillor for Tylorstown and Ynyshir, Julie Edwards, added: "I've been made aware of a tragic incident which occurred in Penrhys on Wednesday. "South Wales Police are fully investigating the matter and more details will be released shortly. "It’s still very early on in their investigation and they’ve asked residents not to speculate to avoid misinformation spreading.

Welsh Ambulance service vehicle Aberaeron Ceredigion wales UK. Picture: Alamy