'I love you mum': Final text of girl, 15, found dead alongside boyfriend, 17, after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
A schoolgirl who died alongside her boyfriend of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning complained of a headache before going to bed and told her mum she loved her in a heartbreaking final message, an inquest has heard.

Cherish Bean, 15, and Ethan Slater, 17, died in a cabin at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington last month.
The teenager told her mum “goodnight, I love you” before she was found dead, an inquest opening into the couple’s deaths heard on Tuesday.
The court heard they had been on a family holiday and the couple had been “fit and well” when the family spent the evening together on February 17.
Senior coroner Professor Paul Marks said Cherish left the family for the smaller cabin, known as the “Mancave”, where she stayed with Ethan, at around 9pm to watch television.
Cherish returned to the main cabin after about an hour complaining of a headache, and had some Calpol because the family had no paracetamol, the hearing at Hull Coroner’s Court heard.
She went back to the smaller lodge, and texted her mother after 10pm to say goodnight and that she loved her, Professor Marks said.
He added that Ethan went back to the cabin at a similar time.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson, of Humberside Police, said four people who are “associated with the management and maintenance” of the holiday park had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, interviewed and bailed.
Asked by Professor Marks whether there was reason to believe the couple’s deaths were “associated with carbon monoxide poisoning”, Mr Robinson said there was.
He told the hearing that the official medical cause of death was still pending the forensic pathologist’s examination.
Mr Robinson said the boiler from the cabin had been recovered and a forensic evaluation had been done, supported by specialist gas engineers.He said the Health and Safety Executive and the National Crime Agency had also been consulted.
Professor Marks adjourned the inquest until after the conclusion of the police investigation.He said: “I would like, once again, to extend my condolences to both the families of these young people.”
In a tribute to her daughter released by police last month, Cherish’s mother said: “My girl, my world, my love, my everything.“My perfect girl, my angel, has left this world and we are broken as a family. I am broken as a mother, and I will never ever be the same again.
“If you know me, I live and breathe my babies, and we were away for a few nights making the best memories ever. We have had the best life together and it has been ripped from under us.
“There are no words, I am shattered and will never recover. Hug your children tonight you do not know how lucky you are.“Ethan, bless you darling, such a good boy with a kind heart and I loved you like my own.”
Ethan’s mother said: “Ethan was the most beautiful young man to walk the earth. He was generous, loving, charming and kind.“He would help anyone and was a strong family man. He took care of himself and loved his mum, stepdad, brothers and sister.
“There’s not one person who would dislike him even if they tried. His smile was contagious, and he could light up any room he walked into.
“Ethan, you will always be remembered for the amazing young man you were, and the one you were destined to be. We hope you know how loved you are our boy, rest well and keep the table warm for us up there.
“Cherish was the apple of Ethan’s eye, everyone could see how smitten they both were. She was beautiful, elegant, and made Ethan happy. We know you will keep each other young and safe.“Look after each other. Rest in peace.”