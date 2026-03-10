Cherish Bean, 15, and Ethan Slater, 17, died in a cabin at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington last month. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A schoolgirl who died alongside her boyfriend of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning complained of a headache before going to bed and told her mum she loved her in a heartbreaking final message, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cherish Bean, 15, and Ethan Slater, 17, died in a cabin at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington last month. The teenager told her mum “goodnight, I love you” before she was found dead, an inquest opening into the couple’s deaths heard on Tuesday. The court heard they had been on a family holiday and the couple had been “fit and well” when the family spent the evening together on February 17. Senior coroner Professor Paul Marks said Cherish left the family for the smaller cabin, known as the “Mancave”, where she stayed with Ethan, at around 9pm to watch television. Cherish returned to the main cabin after about an hour complaining of a headache, and had some Calpol because the family had no paracetamol, the hearing at Hull Coroner’s Court heard. Read more: Sisters accidentally drowned while paddling fully clothed, inquest hears Read more: Britain's Got Talent dancer told sexual offence accuser she would take her own life, inquest hears

Cherish texted her mother after 10pm to say goodnight and that she loved her. Picture: PA

She went back to the smaller lodge, and texted her mother after 10pm to say goodnight and that she loved her, Professor Marks said. He added that Ethan went back to the cabin at a similar time. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson, of Humberside Police, said four people who are “associated with the management and maintenance” of the holiday park had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, interviewed and bailed. Asked by Professor Marks whether there was reason to believe the couple’s deaths were “associated with carbon monoxide poisoning”, Mr Robinson said there was. He told the hearing that the official medical cause of death was still pending the forensic pathologist’s examination. Mr Robinson said the boiler from the cabin had been recovered and a forensic evaluation had been done, supported by specialist gas engineers.He said the Health and Safety Executive and the National Crime Agency had also been consulted.

Ethan Slater, 17. Picture: PA