One-year-old girl found dead in hearse after staff at funeral home make shock discovery. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

Staff at a funeral home made a shock discovery on Saturday after the body of a one-year-old girl was discovered in the back of a parked hearse.

The dead child was discovered at around 11:45 am local time on Saturday at the Alabama funeral home, with the child now identified as one-year-old Blessence Pearl. The corpse was discovered in the vehicle outside the West Gadsden Funeral Home after first being 'mistaken for a doll'. The infant is said to have been strangled with a “thick robe string,” court records reveal. The lifeless body of the child, which was not in a casket, was found lying in the back of the vehicle, according to police sources. Read more: Revealed: AI deepfakes of famous doctors, including Michael Mosley, used by firms to push products Read more: Zelenskyy could be 'prepared to cede' territory under peace deal - as Trump says Kyiv must accept new borders

One-year-old girl found dead in hearse after staff at funeral home make shock discovery, with the child's 29-year-old mother now under arrest. Picture: Handout

The child's mother, 29-year-old Terica Pearl, has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. The child's death is now being investigated as part of a murder, the Gadsden Police Department has confirmed. Funeral home staff returned from an appointment on Saturday to find the child's they noticed what initially appeared to be a doll in the hearse. Upon closer inspection, funeral directors realised it was a small child, a witness told local news outlets. “I got a call from one of my employees,” funeral home owner Dantez Robinson told WBRC 6 News.

The same model of hearse to the vehicle which contained the youngsters body. Picture: Alamy