Police confirmed the schoolgirl was found at around 4.25pm on Thursday.

Police cordon at Gore Glen, Midlothian, where an 11-year-old girl has died. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

An 11-year-old girl has died after emergency services found her in a river at a woodland park in Midlothian.

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A search operation had earlier taken place due to “reports of concern” for a young girl in Gore Glen Woodland Park, near Gorebridge. Police confirmed the schoolgirl was found at around 4.25pm on Thursday and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed. On Friday, police maintained a cordon around paths which pass underneath Shank Bridge, with police tape blocking access along the walking route. The bridge carries the A7 road over the Gore Water. Read more: Family pays tribute to 'beautiful and brave' girl, 9, who died while camping on industrial estate in Scotland - as man, 35, charged Read more: Man jailed for murdering partner with hammer while banned from going near her

A single bunch of flowers has been left tucked into the roadside railings of Shank Bridge. Picture: Alamy

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for an 11-year-old girl in the Gore Glen area, near Gorebridge, around 12.40pm on Thursday August 6. “The body of the girl was found in the Gore Water near to Shank Bridge around 4.25pm. “She was pronounced dead at the scene and her family are aware. “Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” The Gore Water river runs through the park, which is a beauty spot with views of the Pentland Hills to the south of Edinburgh. A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.33pm on Thursday to attend an incident in Gorebridge and dispatched two ambulances, our special operations team and a critical care paramedic to the scene.”

Police cordon at the scene in Gore Glen. Picture: Alamy