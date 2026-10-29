Girl, 8, seriously injured following wolf attack at wildlife park
The girl is believed to have sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter.
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An eight-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a wolf attack at a wildlife park in Germany.
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The attack happened Wednesday morning at a wildlife park, which is home to grey and Arctic wolves, in Baruth, Brandenburg.
The girl is believed to have sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter.
According to reports, the girl was in an enclosure with a staff member and two other children. No one else was hurt in the attack.
German media said the incident happened before the park opened, and suggested the girl may have been taking part in a special visit.
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The park offers special programmes where visitors can participate as animal keepers and children can visit their favourite animal.
The website states: "Together with an animal keeper, you can visit your chosen animal in an exclusive setting – away from the crowds and with exciting first-hand insights. Perhaps you would like to feed the wolves."
A spokeswoman for the West Police Directorate confirmed to German news outlet BILD: “We received information this morning at 9.30am that a child had been attacked and injured by one or more animals in the Baruth area.
"A rescue helicopter landed there. Investigators are on site."
The park is currently closed and, according to its website, will remain shut until November 2.
The incident comes after several other animal attacks at zoos and wildlife parks across Europe in recent weeks.
A zookeeper died after being attacked by a leopard at the Beekse Bergen safari park in the Netherlands.
Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the UK.