An eight-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a wolf attack at a wildlife park in Germany.

The attack happened Wednesday morning at a wildlife park, which is home to grey and Arctic wolves, in Baruth, Brandenburg.

The girl is believed to have sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter.

According to reports, the girl was in an enclosure with a staff member and two other children. No one else was hurt in the attack.

German media said the incident happened before the park opened, and suggested the girl may have been taking part in a special visit.

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