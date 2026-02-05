A schoolgirl has been left with life-changing injuries after a horror dog attack, leading police to arrest two people.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing.

Emergency services were called to a residential street in Bolton, Greater Manchester, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday after a 10-year-old girl was attacked.

Armed police officers also attended the scene on Roseneath Road, in the Great Lever area, and detained two dogs.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man, 28, and a woman, 52, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

Both remain in custody while investigations continue.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon officers were called to reports of a dog attack on Roseneath Road, Bolton.

"Emergency services attended and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to be life-changing.

"Armed Response Vehicles and GMP Dog Unit were deployed, and two dogs have been detained.

"A 28-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control, and are currently in custody.

"Officers will remain in the area as they conduct further enquiries and to provide reassurance to the community."