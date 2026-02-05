Two arrested after girl, 10, left with life-changing injuries in horror dog attack
Emergency services were called to a residential street in Bolton, Greater Manchester, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday after a 10-year-old girl was attacked.
A schoolgirl has been left with life-changing injuries after a horror dog attack, leading police to arrest two people.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing.
Armed police officers also attended the scene on Roseneath Road, in the Great Lever area, and detained two dogs.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man, 28, and a woman, 52, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.
Both remain in custody while investigations continue.
A GMP spokesperson said: "Shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon officers were called to reports of a dog attack on Roseneath Road, Bolton.
"Emergency services attended and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to be life-changing.
"Armed Response Vehicles and GMP Dog Unit were deployed, and two dogs have been detained.
"A 28-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control, and are currently in custody.
"Officers will remain in the area as they conduct further enquiries and to provide reassurance to the community."