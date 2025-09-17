Girl, nine, shot three times with an airgun in 'racially motivated attack'
A nine-year-old girl was shot with an airgun in what is being treated as a racially aggravated assault, police say.
The incident happened in Chakeshill Drive in the Brentry area of Bristol at around 1.30pm on September 2.
Avon and Somerset Police said the girl, who has been left “traumatised”, was hit three times by a pellet and a racial comment was made.
Her attacker is described as a white male, estimated to be 17 to 18 years old, with dark blond hair and a slim face, and around 5ft 11in.
He was wearing a distinctive blue padded coat and riding a black electric scooter with white writing at the time.
The police spokesman said: “The girl was hit three times by a pellet which caused soreness but no serious injury during the incident, which is thought to have involved a second offender.
“A racial comment was also made during the incident, and she has been left traumatised and is now too frightened to leave the house.
“We have launched an investigation into the incident, are supporting the victim and her family, and have referred them to Stand Against Racism and Inequality (Sari) for support. CCTV and house-to-house inquiries have been carried out.
“We are now appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it and immediately afterwards, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225247677, or complete our online appeals form.”