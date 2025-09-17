A nine-year-old girl was shot with an airgun in what is being treated as a racially aggravated assault, police say.

The incident happened in Chakeshill Drive in the Brentry area of Bristol at around 1.30pm on September 2.

Avon and Somerset Police said the girl, who has been left “traumatised”, was hit three times by a pellet and a racial comment was made.

Her attacker is described as a white male, estimated to be 17 to 18 years old, with dark blond hair and a slim face, and around 5ft 11in.

He was wearing a distinctive blue padded coat and riding a black electric scooter with white writing at the time.