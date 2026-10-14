Investigation after teenage girl groped by robot and footage shared on social media
The 16-year-old girl was standing outside a fast-food restaurant near the city centre of Cologne with a group of friends on Sunday night when the attack happened.
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German police have seized a robot after two teenage boys allegedly used it to grope a 16-year-old girl and stream it on social media.
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The girl was standing outside a fast-food restaurant near the city centre of Cologne with a group of friends on Sunday night when the attack happened.
North Rhine Westphalia Police said on social media that the gold and red 1.2 metre-long robot approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and performed thrusting movements against her.
Emergency services were alerted, and 16-year-old boy teenage boy and a man aged 19 were found a block away a short time later with the robot in the back of their car. Two mobile phones were also seized.
They are both now under investigation and are believed to have streamed the incident live on social media and commented on it.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a suspected sexually motivated offense.
A photo released by police showed the robot wearing a black moustache, a gold-coloured chain and white vest.
In a follow-up post on Facebook, police warned some social media comments on the case "can be a crossing of the line and in the worst case, a criminal offense".
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