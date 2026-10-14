German police have seized a robot after two teenage boys allegedly used it to grope a 16-year-old girl and stream it on social media.

The girl was standing outside a fast-food restaurant near the city centre of Cologne with a group of friends on Sunday night when the attack happened.

North Rhine Westphalia Police said on social media that the gold and red 1.2 metre-long robot approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and performed thrusting movements against her.

Emergency services were alerted, and 16-year-old boy teenage boy and a man aged 19 were found a block away a short time later with the robot in the back of their car. Two mobile phones were also seized.