A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder

The incident took place near Wensley Road in Woodthorpe, Nottinghamshire. Picture: Google

By Issy Clarke

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a Nottinghamshire stabbing that left a 13-year-old girl with serious injuries.

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The teenage girl was rushed to hospital after the stabbing at 4pm on Friday, April 17, near Wensleydale Road in Woodthorpe, Nottinghamshire. Her current condition is described as stable. A teenage boy, who for legal reasons cannot be named, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and carrying a bladed article.

The boy is set to appear at Nottingham Family and Youth Court. Picture: Alamy

He was due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Monday, April 20. Superintendent James Woolley, who manages county policing, said officers were supporting the victim and her family following the "traumatic" incident. "We understand the impact an incident like this will have on the local community," he said. "I would like to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to understand the circumstances that has led to this attack. "We have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with attempted murder."