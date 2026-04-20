Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after girl, 13, seriously injured in daytime stabbing
A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a Nottinghamshire stabbing that left a 13-year-old girl with serious injuries.
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The teenage girl was rushed to hospital after the stabbing at 4pm on Friday, April 17, near Wensleydale Road in Woodthorpe, Nottinghamshire.
Her current condition is described as stable.
A teenage boy, who for legal reasons cannot be named, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and carrying a bladed article.
He was due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Monday, April 20.
Superintendent James Woolley, who manages county policing, said officers were supporting the victim and her family following the "traumatic" incident.
"We understand the impact an incident like this will have on the local community," he said.
"I would like to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to understand the circumstances that has led to this attack.
"We have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with attempted murder."
Anyone who has not already spoken to the police and has any additional information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 532 of April 17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.