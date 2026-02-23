A seven-year-old girl is among two dead after a car crashed near a busy tunnel.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision involving a red Ford Fiesta on the A3 southbound carriageway just after Hindhead Tunnel on the border between Surrey and Hampshire.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the child was pronounced dead alongside a 43-year-old woman. The pair, from Portsmouth, were the only occupants inside the car.

Police have launched an investigation and said the Fiesta left the road in the moments leading up to the collision at around 10am on Thursday.

