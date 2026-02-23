Girl, 7, among two dead after horror crash sees vehicle 'leave carriageway' near busy tunnel
A seven-year-old girl is among two dead after a car crashed near a busy tunnel.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision involving a red Ford Fiesta on the A3 southbound carriageway just after Hindhead Tunnel on the border between Surrey and Hampshire.
Despite the best efforts of medics, the child was pronounced dead alongside a 43-year-old woman. The pair, from Portsmouth, were the only occupants inside the car.
Police have launched an investigation and said the Fiesta left the road in the moments leading up to the collision at around 10am on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A3.
"Emergency services were called just after 10am on Thursday 19 February to a single vehicle collision on the A3 southbound carriageway, just after Hindhead Tunnel. It was reported a red Ford Fiesta left the carriageway.
"The two occupants – a 43-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, both from Portsmouth – were both sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"We would like to thank motorists for their patience as the A3 southbound was closed for several hours before it could be reopened.
"We would like to speak to any witnesses and in particular anyone with relevant dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it."
The A3 remained closed for several hours after the smash.