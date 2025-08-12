Three teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a man at a seaside resort on the Isle of Sheppey after allegedly hitting him in the head with a large concrete slab.

According to locals, the area was busy with people enjoying the Sunday sunshine when the incident took place.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, 14 and 15, were arrested. The suspects remain in police custody and are being questioned over the man's murder.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were deployed to the Warden Bay Road area in Leysdown-on-Sea, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent Police said the man in his 40s died after “an altercation broke out involving a small group of people,” in which he was attacked.

On Monday, a group of holidaymakers were heralding a local called Dean as "the island hero" for trying to save the man's life.

Andrew Owen claims someone ran past Dean shouting "I've done him".

Dean then saw the man lying on the ground and shouted back "you haven't just done him, you've f****** killed him".

The locals allege that the man was hit in the head with a large concrete slab.

Another local resident was surprised that her afternoon walk was disrupted, as she thought the helicopter sent last night was the coast guard, which they "get a lot" at this time of year.

Anthony West, site manager at Jimmy G’s Amusements, said the teens being held by police were arrested inside the arcade near the seafront.

The 29-year-old told The Sun: "They were arrested in our arcade. I was working in the ice cream shop across the road at the time.

"I heard a commotion so came outside to see what was going on. There were four cop cars parked out the front.

"One of the boys was in handcuffs in the car."

He told the newspaper that the officers called for backup, and that around 15 police cars arrived at the scene.

A police cordon was set up in a large clearing behind the beach in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort, in front of a caravan park.

Specialist officers have brought out a sniffer dog at the crime scene as they continue their search for evidence.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, contact Kent Police on 01622 652006 quoting 10-1384 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.