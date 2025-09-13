Courtney Wright says she was 'silenced' and told 'my voice didn't count' over choice of clothing

Courtney said she was “silenced” when she was sent home for wearing a Union Jack dress. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

A 13-year-old girl who was sent home from school for wearing a Union flag dress to 'culture day' told a crowd of more than 110,000 far-right protesters at a Tommy Robinson march 'it's our duty" to love, respect, and keep Britain strong.

In July, Schoolgirl Courtney Wright was put into isolation when she wore the sequinned union flag dress as part of the school's 'Culture Day' celebration. She was told her choice of clothes was 'unacceptable' and was hauled out of lessons and made to sit in isolation in reception until her father was able to collect her. Today, she was introduced to a huge central London crowd by activist Tommy Robinson as a 'brave little British girl' as she walked onto the main stage at the right-wing activist's 'Unite the Kingdom' protest. "Even though I'm only 13 I already know how lucky we are to live in this country," she told the crowd.

Courtney was told her choice of clothes was ‘unacceptable’ and was hauled out of lessons and made to sit in isolation in reception. Picture: X

She added: “Britain is our home, it's a place built on courage, sacrifice and freedom. “Millions before us fought to protect it and it's our duty to love it, respect it and keep it strong. “We may be young but we are the future and together, with pride in our hearts, we will always stand for our great nation.” Courtney shared how she was “silenced” and claimed: “My voice didn't count”. She then read out a speech she had intended to deliver to classmates before she was sent home for her choice of dress earlier this summer. Courtney read: “Today I want to talk about my culture, British culture and why it is important to me. In Britain we have lots of traditions including drinking tea, our love of talking about the weather and our royal family. “We have amazing history, kings and queens, castles and writers like Shakespeare. It’s also modern, diverse and always changing.

"Unite The Kingdom" Rally And counter rally By Stand Up To Racism protesters clashed In central London. Picture: Getty