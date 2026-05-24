Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts has announced the birth of her first child - a baby girl - on social media.

The 40-year-old singer said the newborn was "thriving" after she "arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks".

Roberts said: "It's heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she's ours".

She posted photos to Instagram of her holding her baby, as well as her partner Mitch Hahn carrying the baby in a car seat.

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