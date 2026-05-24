Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts announces birth of daughter
"It's heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she's ours".
Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts has announced the birth of her first child - a baby girl - on social media.
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The 40-year-old singer said the newborn was "thriving" after she "arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks".
Roberts said: "It's heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she's ours".
She posted photos to Instagram of her holding her baby, as well as her partner Mitch Hahn carrying the baby in a car seat.
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"Our beautiful baby girl is here," she added.
"We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head."
Many of Roberts' celebs pals congratulated the pair, with singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TV presenters AJ Odudu and Katie Piper, and actress Michelle Keegan amongst this sending their love.
The singer had originally announced on Christmas Day that she and her partner, footballer Mitch Hahn, were expecting their first child.