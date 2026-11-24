A group of pupils at a school in Glasgow are posting videos on TikTok to protest lack of choice and alleged sexism in their physical education and spots leadership classes.

In one viral video, which has now racked up more than 2.6 million views, the girls, from Knightswood Secondary School in Glasgow, claim the only sport offered is football and that the boys in their class refuse to pass the ball to them if they do participate.

Instead they said: “We are being made to clean the boys’ football kits, tidy cupboards, stand and watch etc while they play football for 2+ hours a day.

“We think this is completely unfair and a waste of our time. Please help bring awareness.”

The girls suggested there are too few of them to arrange any alternative sport.

The videos feature hashtags including ‘sexism’ and ‘misogyny’.

A second video posted yesterday shows the girls dancing together on a sports field while boys play football in the background. It’s captioned: “We got in trouble for making this tt [TikTok] btw !! (We have nothing better to do at least we are being active”

One viewer commented: “I don’t think football should be banned but there should be actual options for the girls not chores. Like at my school girls did just dance or netball etc (we got to pick) and the boys did what they wanted.”

The Knightswood girls group replied “Unfortunately there’s only 4/5 of us usually so we aren’t really aloud [allowed] to do stuff like that especially not dance !! Even though we shouldn’t be doing any of that bc [because] it’s a sports leaders class.”

LBC has contacted Knightswood Secondary School and Glasgow City Council for comment.