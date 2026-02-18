Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping Gisèle Pelicot and allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious, in abuse which lasted nearly a decade.

Gisèle Pelicot has released a powerful new memoir. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot has revealed details of a three-year affair she had with another man while she was married to the ‘Monster of Avignon’ Dominique Pelicot in a bold new memoir.

Ms Pelicot's ex-husband Pelicot was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping her and allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious, in abuse which lasted nearly a decade. The 73-year-old survivor, who waived her right to anonymity as a survivor of sexual abuse, said shame should fall on her abusers, not her. In a new memoir, Ms Pelicot breaks her silence on an affair she had during her 50-year marriage. She also reveals heartbreaking details about her fractured bond with her children and how she fell in love again after trauma. Her affair took place over a three-year period with a colleague called Didier when she was in her 30s. The Frenchwoman writes that she loved Didier and her husband at the same time and recounted one occasion when she bought them the same "red jacket" on one occasion. "I was about to turn 35. The age my mother was when she died,” she writes. Read more: Gisele Pelicot 'overwhelmed' after receiving letter of support from Camilla following husband's conviction Read more: Monster of Avignon Dominique Pelicot describes himself as ‘the devil’ in teary court appearance

Gisele Pelicot waived her anonymity to testify in her ex-husband's rape trial. Picture: Getty

“I thought about this so often. My fear of dying returned, but only for me to overcome it and cry victory. I was going to live longer than she had. I was going to keep my promise. I was going to be happy. I still loved my husband. I loved both men." Ms Pelicot said her ex-husband - who had affairs of his own - grew suspicious of Didier and she eventually admitted to cheating, which she said led to a "violent" confrontation." Dominique began drinking. He had got it into his head that I was going to take the children and leave him. The whisky made him increasingly violent. He started insulting me, then grabbed a chair and threatened to smash it over my head," the memoir reads. She then fled from the house terrified, leaving her children and all her possessions behind. Ms Pelicot said Didier denied the affair to her husband when he confronted him, and later suggested to Gisèle that they carry on with their relationship. Riddled with guilt, Gisèle says she let her "sexually demanding" husband pursue his own extra-marital affair afterwards.

Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, has been found guilty of aggravated rape and jailed for 20 years. Picture: PA