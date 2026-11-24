Rape survivor Gisele Pelicot has said she is "humiliated" and "deeply shocked" after someone sent nude images of her to the media without her consent.

Read more: Dozens of women identified as victims of drug enabled rape after Gisèle Pelicot case

Ms Pelicot, 73, has described the latest ordeal as "a new act of violence".

Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping Gisèle and allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious over the course of a decade.

Ms Pelicot became an icon in France when she unveiled her identity to put her ex-husband, dubbed the Monster of Avignon, in prison.

It comes as she promotes a new book about coercive control.

The French national, who waived her anonymity in her husband's rape trial, said she felt "exposed and hurt once again” as she vowed to take legal action against the author and the publisher.

She told French outlet BFM: "I am deeply shocked that images relating to my most intimate life could be exhibited and exploited for commercial purposes.

"Today, I find myself humiliated, exposed, and hurt once again. As if the ordeal of the trial wasn't enough."

The essay was penned by philosopher and psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris, who has previously been critical of the Me Too movement.

Tinbad, a small publishing house in Paris, emailed nude photos of Pelicot taken by her rapist ex-husband to several media outlets to promote the essay in a book titled Emprises.

Ms Prokhoris said the publisher should take "full responsibility" for the "inappropriate" promotional campaign.

Tinbad wrote in a statement on its website that it is offering its "sincerest apologies" to Ms Pelicot and Ms Prokhoris, calling the incident an "unfortunate and inappropriate communication" mix-up.

But it insists that "no images of rape or pornographic videos" were sent to media.

Emprise blurb reportedly tells readers to "think freely" about the notion of coercive control, calling it "a cornerstone of #MeToo orthodoxy".

Gisèle said she was forced to confront her guilt during her husband Dominique Pelicot’s trial, as she heard testimony from her perpetrators' partners and wives.

Alongside her husband, 50 other men were accused of raping Gisèle and received sentences, many of which came in as shorter than expected.

Depicting a "perfect" marriage to the outside world, Dominique Pelicot was found guilty of organising for the strangers aged between 26 and 74 to rape his wife.

He filmed the assaults, which took place between 2011 and 2020, and was convicted on multiple charges of aggravated rape.In court, Dominique Pelicot also referred to himself as "the devil".

The ordeal inflicted over nearly a decade on Gisèle Pelicot in what she thought was a loving marriage, and her courage during the trial has transformed the retired power company worker into a feminist hero of the nation.

The scandal rocked France, bringing sexual violence against women into the spotlight and inspiring rallies in support of Gisèle Pelicot nationwide.

Gisèle's trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.

Campaigners against sexual violence were hoping for exemplary prison terms and view the trial as a possible turning point in the fight against rape culture and the use of drugs to subdue victims.

Her powerful memoir about the ordeal - A Hymn to Life: Shame has to Change Sides - became an instant bestseller.