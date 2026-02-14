French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot has described feeling "overwhelmed" after receiving a personal letter of support from the Queen following her husband's conviction.

Camilla, who has long campaigned against domestic violence and sexual abuse, praised Ms Pelicot's "extraordinary dignity and courage" in the letter.

Ms Pelicot's ex-husband Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping her and allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious, in abuse which lasted nearly a decade.

The 73-year-old, who waived her right to anonymity as a survivor of sexual abuse, said shame should fall on her abusers, not her.

Fifty men were found guilty of rape or sexual offences after a three-and-a-half-month trial in Avignon, which ended in December 2024.

The Queen said to Ms Pelicot in her letter: "I very much wanted to write to express my heartfelt admiration for the courage, grace and dignity with which you have faced the horrific crimes committed against you."