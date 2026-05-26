Rape survivor Gisele Pelicot has said she is “deeply shocked” at the punishment handed down to three teenage boys who avoided jail for their roles in the rape of two girls.

Three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 14, were given youth rehabilitation orders after the girls, 14 and 15, were raped in two separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in November 2024 and January 2025.

The two older boys were also made subject to intensive supervision and surveillance (ISS) after committing what police described as "terrifying acts", which left one of the victims telling the court: "All I want to do is die".

The crime has sparked national outrage, with the punishment widely criticised for being “too lenient”.

When quizzed on the case, Pelicot said she was "deeply shocked that these individuals were in fact able to gain their freedom again when in fact the victims are suffering so hard they will never be able to heal".

"Rape is a crime and justice has an essential role. It's there to, in fact, name the crimes, to recognise the suffering of victims, and to remember that in fact they must not remain unpunished," said Pelicot.

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