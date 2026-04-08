Gladiators presenter Barney Walsh has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding through a temporary 50mph limit on the M4.

The 28-year-old was driving his black 2023 Mercedes-Benz SUV at 58mph in a restricted stretch of the motorway at junction 19 westbound in South Gloucestershire on 27 October last year.

Walsh, who presents the BBC reboot of Gladiators alongside his father, Bradley Walsh, was sentenced at Romford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He did not attend the hearing because of “work commitments” that had “taken him out of England at the moment”, his solicitor, Gwyn Lewis, told magistrates.

Lewis said Walsh already had nine points on his licence, making a disqualification “inevitable”.

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