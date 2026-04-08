Gladiators star Barney Walsh banned from driving after motorway speeding offence
Walsh co-presents the television series Gladiators with his father, Bradley Walsh
Gladiators presenter Barney Walsh has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding through a temporary 50mph limit on the M4.
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The 28-year-old was driving his black 2023 Mercedes-Benz SUV at 58mph in a restricted stretch of the motorway at junction 19 westbound in South Gloucestershire on 27 October last year.
Walsh, who presents the BBC reboot of Gladiators alongside his father, Bradley Walsh, was sentenced at Romford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
He did not attend the hearing because of “work commitments” that had “taken him out of England at the moment”, his solicitor, Gwyn Lewis, told magistrates.
Lewis said Walsh already had nine points on his licence, making a disqualification “inevitable”.
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He added: “I’m not instructed to resist the disqualification and he has been told he is not to drive from last night.”
Walsh had previously pleaded guilty to exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway.
The presenter was also ordered to pay a £72 fine, a £28 surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.
Walsh, from Epping, Essex, is also known for acting roles in Death in Paradise and Casualty. He has co-presented Gladiators with his father since the show returned in 2024.