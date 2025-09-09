A man has died and four became unwell in a suspected drugs-related incident in a major UK city centre.

Police Scotland raised the alarm in Cambridge Street, Glasgow at 8:10pm on Monday, when a group of people became unwell.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition, in the Cowcaddens area.

Ambulance staff rushed to the scene and treated a 38-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

A cordon is understood to be still in place, although the road is open to traffic, as officers investigate the incident.

