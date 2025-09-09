Man dies and multiple fall ill after suspected drugs incident in major UK city
A man has died and four became unwell in a suspected drugs-related incident in a major UK city centre.
Police Scotland raised the alarm in Cambridge Street, Glasgow at 8:10pm on Monday, when a group of people became unwell.
A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition, in the Cowcaddens area.
Ambulance staff rushed to the scene and treated a 38-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.
A cordon is understood to be still in place, although the road is open to traffic, as officers investigate the incident.
The incident is understood to be linked to drugs, police said.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said there was no risk to the wider public.
They added: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that the road has reopened to traffic.