Glasgow City Council to sack and rehire thousands of staff
The move follows a dispute over proposed pay changes with the Unison, Unite, and GMB unions.
Glasgow City Council has announced it will sack and rehire thousands of council staff following a dispute between the local authority and trade unions.
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The move means all of the council's non-teaching staff will be dismissed and then offered new contracts, following a disagreement over a proposed new pay and grading structure.
Changes announced by the council are set to take effect from January 1.
The dispute centres on pay, with the council in talks with the unions Unison, Unite and GMB over the proposed changes.
While GMB and Unite plan to ballot their members according to the council, Unison has said it will not do so until discussions have concluded.
Glasgow City Council’s director of communications and corporate governance, Colin Edgar, said: “The council has gone as far as it can.
“The new pay and grading scheme removes unequal pay and sees pay rise or stay the same for 90% of staff – the council’s total pay bill will be substantially higher.
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“For those staff who are in detriment our Joint Trade Unions negotiated an increase in pay protection from six months to 12 months.
“Additionally, some trade unions are devoting energy to local consultations to mitigate the impact on those colleagues in detriment – focussing on providing specific solutions.
“We acknowledge the joint statement made by GMB and Unite unions earlier today.
“Officials had hoped to have further talks with Unison this afternoon to understand why they are not willing to consult their members, but they did not attend a scheduled meeting.
“The offer which has been unilaterally rejected by Unison would have taken dismissals off the table and seen additional cash for those members of staff, and members of all unions, who are due back pay.”
He added: “It’s beggars belief that they would betray their own members in this way.
“If the joint trade unions ballot their members on these enhanced terms and make a collective agreement we will of course withdraw these notices.
“If they are unable to do that then staff will be re-engaged on the terms set out in the recently agreed City Administration Committee report which do not include the enhancements.
“We understand that issue of dismissal notices, regardless of how much we reassure people that we intend to re-engage, will cause significant concern to our staff which is why we have worked so hard to avoid this necessity.
“We value our staff and we want their service with us to continue. This is purely precautionary, but it could and should have been avoided.”
The regional organiser of Unison Scotland Mandy McDowall said: “Glasgow City Council staff are not going to be bounced into a shoddy deal by bosses trying to bully them with arbitrary deadlines.
“Clearly both sides need to keep talking to resolve matters fairly. The council’s decision to dismiss workers helps nobody.
“Glasgow City Council risks being labelled a pariah employer if it refuses to negotiate in good faith with its staff.
“Bosses didn’t have to issue dismissal letters today, they chose to.
“Council employees deserve a fair deal and Unison will continue to work with their managers to secure one.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Unison will ballot its members on an offer once discussions have concluded.”
Unite industrial officer Graham McNabb added: “Glasgow City Council must remove direct threats to our membership in its proposed new pay and grading structure whether it is through cuts to terms and conditions, or the scandalous threat of fire and rehire tactics.
“If they go down this reckless path then it will be met with the full force of Unite.”
GMB was contacted for comment.