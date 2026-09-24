The move follows a dispute over proposed pay changes with the Unison, Unite, and GMB unions.

The move means all of the council's non-teaching staff will be dismissed and then offered new contracts. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Glasgow City Council has announced it will sack and rehire thousands of council staff following a dispute between the local authority and trade unions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The move means all of the council's non-teaching staff will be dismissed and then offered new contracts, following a disagreement over a proposed new pay and grading structure. Changes announced by the council are set to take effect from January 1. The dispute centres on pay, with the council in talks with the unions Unison, Unite and GMB over the proposed changes. While GMB and Unite plan to ballot their members according to the council, Unison has said it will not do so until discussions have concluded. Glasgow City Council’s director of communications and corporate governance, Colin Edgar, said: “The council has gone as far as it can. “The new pay and grading scheme removes unequal pay and sees pay rise or stay the same for 90% of staff – the council’s total pay bill will be substantially higher. Read more: Former mayor collapses and dies during heated row at meeting of ‘Britain’s craziest council’ Read more: Reform council pulls funding for football anti-racism charity over 'politically charged agenda' - as Jenrick defends 'reasonable' decision

Glasgow City Council’s director of communications and corporate governance, Colin Edgar, said: “The council has gone as far as it can. Picture: Alamy

“For those staff who are in detriment our Joint Trade Unions negotiated an increase in pay protection from six months to 12 months. “Additionally, some trade unions are devoting energy to local consultations to mitigate the impact on those colleagues in detriment – focussing on providing specific solutions. “We acknowledge the joint statement made by GMB and Unite unions earlier today. “Officials had hoped to have further talks with Unison this afternoon to understand why they are not willing to consult their members, but they did not attend a scheduled meeting. “The offer which has been unilaterally rejected by Unison would have taken dismissals off the table and seen additional cash for those members of staff, and members of all unions, who are due back pay.” He added: “It’s beggars belief that they would betray their own members in this way. “If the joint trade unions ballot their members on these enhanced terms and make a collective agreement we will of course withdraw these notices. “If they are unable to do that then staff will be re-engaged on the terms set out in the recently agreed City Administration Committee report which do not include the enhancements.

The move follows a dispute over proposed pay changes with the Unison, Unite, and GMB unions. Picture: Alamy