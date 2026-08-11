Man, 29, charged over 'racist assault' after traffic cone thrown at delivery driver during anti-immigration rally in Glasgow
A social media video showed a delivery driver being chased by a group of many masked men while one throws a traffic cone at him and they shout “get them out” in Glasgow city centre.
A man has been charged over a “racist assault” on a delivery driver during an anti-immigration rally in Glasgow - which went viral online.
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Violence erupted at Glasgow Green and around the city centre on Saturday, July 25 during the 'Unite the Clans' rally that was met with anti-racism protesters.
According to officers, 1,700 people took part in the protests with 15 people arrested for offences including assault, possession of offensive weapons, breach of the peace, obstruction and resisting arrest.
A viral video on social media appeared to show a delivery driver being chased by a group of men, many masked, while one throws a traffic cone at him and they shout “get them out”.
On Tuesday, police said a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault with a racial aggravator on a 31-year-old man on Glasgow’s Bridge Street on July 25.
It is understood that the charge relates to an incident where a traffic cone was allegedly thrown at a delivery driver.
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Utterly disgusting.— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 25, 2026
A far-right thug threw a traffic cone at a migrant delivery driver as he's just going about his day and WORKING in Glasgow today.
These far-right thugs are despicable scum who have probably never done a days work in their life. pic.twitter.com/yI9I2mFJwS
'Disgraceful'
Chief superintendent Emma Croft, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said the arrest is the result of “extensive” investigations carried out by a team of detectives over the last few weeks.
“I hope this action makes it clear to those intent on being involved in violence and disorder that we will not give up and you will be brought to justice,” Ms Croft said.
“The level of disorder, violence and intimidation we saw in Glasgow on Saturday, 25 July, was nothing short of disgraceful.
“I want to make it clear – there will be further arrests. If you were involved in these deplorable acts, you should expect our officers to be knocking on your door.”
She added: “Violence, disorder, hate crime and threatening behaviour that poses a risk to safety is not legitimate protest. Anyone who engages in these offences will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”
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Police said extensive inquiries have been ongoing and will continue, including reviewing CCTV, mobile phone and dashcam footage, to identify those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting Operation Cornstarch, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has also been set up to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to officers.
Police have appealed to anyone with footage or photos of criminality related to the disorder in Glasgow on Saturday to upload it using the online form here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT26S14-PO1