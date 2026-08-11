A man has been charged over a “racist assault” on a delivery driver during an anti-immigration rally in Glasgow - which went viral online.

Violence erupted at Glasgow Green and around the city centre on Saturday, July 25 during the 'Unite the Clans' rally that was met with anti-racism protesters.

According to officers, 1,700 people took part in the protests with 15 people arrested for offences including assault, possession of offensive weapons, breach of the peace, obstruction and resisting arrest.

A viral video on social media appeared to show a delivery driver being chased by a group of men, many masked, while one throws a traffic cone at him and they shout “get them out”.

On Tuesday, police said a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault with a racial aggravator on a 31-year-old man on Glasgow’s Bridge Street on July 25.

It is understood that the charge relates to an incident where a traffic cone was allegedly thrown at a delivery driver.

The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.