By Alice Padgett

Hotel guests and a soup kitchen have been evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze in the centre of Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street when the alarm was raised at 6.20pm on Saturday. Fire crews were met with a "well developed" blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building housing the Revolver hotel. A spokesman for the House of Gods hotel, which is in an adjoining building, said it has been evacuated while emergency services deal with the incident. There are no reports of any casualties. Glassford Street has been closed to all traffic between Ingram Street and Trongate and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Fire house of gods pic.twitter.com/wqfhocuT3y — herky (@herkybob89) December 27, 2025

An witness told The Scottish Sun: “We were at a Christmas carol concert a few doors down when we were told we had to get out. “I could smell the smoke as soon as I got outside. “The flames were shooting up into the sky. “People were watching on horrified. “Staff would likely have been in there getting ready for a big night. “Polo Lounge was sold-out and that hotel is always busy. “If there were customers in either it could be very serious.”