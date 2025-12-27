Firefighters tackle hotel fire in centre of Glasgow
Hotel guests and a soup kitchen have been evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze in the centre of Glasgow.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street when the alarm was raised at 6.20pm on Saturday.
Fire crews were met with a "well developed" blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building housing the Revolver hotel.
A spokesman for the House of Gods hotel, which is in an adjoining building, said it has been evacuated while emergency services deal with the incident.
There are no reports of any casualties.
Glassford Street has been closed to all traffic between Ingram Street and Trongate and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Fire house of gods pic.twitter.com/wqfhocuT3y— herky (@herkybob89) December 27, 2025
An witness told The Scottish Sun: “We were at a Christmas carol concert a few doors down when we were told we had to get out.
“I could smell the smoke as soon as I got outside.
“The flames were shooting up into the sky.
“People were watching on horrified.
“Staff would likely have been in there getting ready for a big night.
“Polo Lounge was sold-out and that hotel is always busy.
“If there were customers in either it could be very serious.”
Glasgow Labour MP Paul Sweeney posted about the fire on X, saying: "Awful to see a fire break out in the roof of the Revolver Hotel and Polo Lounge.
"I hope no-one is hurt and the fire can be contained.
"The old Scottish Legal Life Building by Alexander Skirving dates from 1889 and is one of Glasgow's earliest red sandstone commercial buildings."
Homeless Project Scotland said its soup kitchen, which is in the area, was evacuated as a precaution.
In a post on social media, it said: "Everyone is safe. Emergency services attended.
"For safety reasons, the soup kitchen is now closed until further notice while the situation is assessed."
Revolver Hotel has been contacted for comment.