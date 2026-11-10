Seven people taken to hospital after car ploughs into pedestrians in Glasgow
Emergency services were called to Hyndland Road at around 3.45pm following reports of a crash involving a car and a number of pedestrians.
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Seven people have been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Glasgow this afternoon.
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Emergency services were called to Hyndland Road at around 3.45pm following reports of a crash involving a car and a number of pedestrians.
It was reported elsewhere that the vehicle mounted the pavement, hit a bus stop shelter and then struck scaffolding before coming to a halt.
Police Scotland said seven people have been taken to hospital for treatment, and to be assessed, following the incident and the driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Officers remain in attendance and enquiries are ongoing into the incident which is currently being treated as a road traffic collision.
Members of the public are urged to avoid the area, the force added.
First Minister John Swinney posted on social media that he was "deeply concerned" by the reports.
He added: "I want to thank the emergency services. My thoughts are with everyone affected and their loved ones."
Hyndland Road is currently closed to all traffic between Clarence Drive and Novar Drive.